Kennedy Agyapong’s rice donation to NPP delegates not for votes – Team Member clarifies

Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated some 9,000 bags of rice to be distributed to delegates of the party across the 275 constituencies in the country.

The donation which forms part of the Assin Member of Parliament’s charity gestures for the 2022 Christmas period has been criticized by some individuals who describe it as an act meant for vote buying.



But speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, an assistant to the legal team of Kennedy Agyapong, Justice Keren Acheampong has shot down the allegation.



“This is not the first time Kennedy Agyapong is showing such a gesture. It will not be right for people to say that he is sharing rice because he wants to be president or flagbearer,” he said.



According to Keren Acheampong, philanthropy has always been a characteristic of the Assin North MP who is widely known for his magnanimity.

He noted that the donation comes at a time when every Ghanaian is going through economic hardship and will thus go a long way to alleviate their plight.



“This rice will be used to cook a variety of meals and will go a long way to support several families in the current times. Even beyond the 9,000 bags of rice a lot of people have also gathered in his house to seek financial support. So this is not the first time he is doing something like that and it is definitely not because of his presidential ambition,” he stated.



Keren Acheampong however called on Ghanaians to pray for Kennedy Agyapong and support his flagbearership and presidential campaign as he remains the right person to lead the country from 2025.