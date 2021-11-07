Kennedy Agyapong’s son breaks silence on father’s alleged ill-health

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kenneth Nana Takyi, a son of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has denied speculations that his father has been hit illness.

Kenneth Takyi who is also the Managing Director of Net2 TV disclosed on Oman FM that the rumor has no iota of truth and that his father was in a good condition in the United States of America.



He assured Ghanaians the lawmaker was hearty and was passing time in the United States before returning to Ghana



“This has been going on for the past few weeks and he wanted to speak on it but I told him to enjoy his stay and I will handle it. He is doing well in the United States and there is nothing wrong with him. One of my sisters is with him and he is doing fine.



“Everybody should relax, there is no cause for alarm. If something had happened, we would be the break the news so everyone should relax. Afia Schwarzenegger made a post that she wishes him well and I replied to her post that he is doing very fine. He was going to attend a party and those in the US would see him,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong’s absence on media platforms and continued stay in the United States birthed reports of ill-health with some going as far as alleging that he was down with stroke.



Kennedy Agyapong’s failure to show up in Parliament after the house resumed has added to the speculations over his prolonged stay in the United States.

Those rumors have been deepened through statements by media personality Afia Schwarzenegger who in a social media post requested prayers and support for the politician.



Furthering the narrative is Pastor Kumchacha who has promised to ‘remember Kennedy Agyapong in prayers’.



But his family insists he is in great condition and is relaxing in the United States of America.



Kennedy Agyapong, it will be recalled is facing contempt charges following certain statements he made against colleague MP for Tamale South, Alhassan Suhuyini.



He is also involved in a defamation case with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.