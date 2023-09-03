Kennedy Agyapong saved lives with his ‘showdown’ outburst – Senior aide reiterates

Lawyer William Kusi, the Ashanti Regional legal and communication head for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reiterated the importance of Agyapong's recent outburst during the NPP's super delegates conference.

According to him, Agyapong's criticism of President Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia during the conference played a crucial role in preventing potential violence and loss of life.



Speaking in an interview on Hello FM on September 2, 2023, he explained that, the crux of the matter lay in the violation of election rules during the conference.



"There were people whose plight forced him to make the comments, which caused him an appearance before the disciplinary committee for further explanations.



He went with them (victims) to tell the disciplinary committee what actually transpired, and they themselves realized that he was right.



"But if you listen to those that he spoke for, his words even helped the smooth process of the election because if not worse things would have happened.



"People were camped inside a room to be killed if they didn't sign, and after hearing of Honourable’s speech that he will give them a showdown, they opened the door for them to go and they were able to flee."

An irate Kennedy Agyapong was captured in the full glare of the public warnings of gib=ving President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia a showdown.



He was captured on video protesting the alleged mishandling of his agent at the University of Cape Coast voting centre.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with four other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







