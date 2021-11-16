Kennedy Agyapong sues Kevin Taylor in Virginia

Kevin Taylor and Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has sued Kevin Taylor

He sued the social media commentator in a US court



He is demanding an injunction and a huge sum of dollars as damages



Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP, has sued Kevin Ekow Badioo Taylor in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.



According to excerpts of the writ published by Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe on his Facebook timeline, the MP is seeking an injunction prohibiting the defendant from publishing on any media outlet, any defamatory remark about him.



He is also demanding an apology from the defendant via the medium used in defaming him and compensatory damage, including economic and non-economic damages of at least $9,500,000.000.

The MP had earlier hinted that he would sue the US-based Ghanaian journalist for alleging that he (Agyapong) murdered Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist and J.B Danquah Adu, a fellow MP.



In an earlier report, mynewsgh quoted an online TV interview of the MP, where he explained his purpose of being in the States in September 2021.



“I am taking him to the court because I want him to come and prove with evidence where he saw me killing the persons, he claims I’ve killed. He is bragging about writing to the Congressman and has also written to the Worchester Mayor that I killed Armed Suale and J.B Danquah. The guy should come and prove, it is simple,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



Find below Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe's full post



UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

Alexandria Division __________________________



: KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG, : : Plaintiff, : :



v.



: KEVIN TAYLOR,



2557 Nicky Lane :

Alexandria, VA 22311



PRAYER FOR RELIEF



a. Injunctive relief prohibiting Defendants, and each of them, from posting on any media outlet any further defamatory remarks, per se or otherwise;



b. An apology from Defendants’ via and through the same channels Defendants used to defame Plaintiff including LSM social media platforms and email correspondence sent to individuals, including the mayor of Worcester.



c. Compensatory damages, including economic and non-economic damages of at least $9,500,000.000.

d. Punitive damages in the amount of $350,000.00 pursuant to Va. Code § 8.01-38.1;



e. Attorneys’ fees, or consideration of such fees in determining punitive damages, costs, of this action and disbursements, to the extent permitted by law.











