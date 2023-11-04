Kennedy Agyapong supporters spit venom on Bawumia’s agent over alleged misconduct

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Correspondence from Central Region

Confusion disrupted the election process at Assin Central where Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring presidential candidate hails from over alleged misconduct from Bawumia’s agents.



They alleged that agents have stood up behind the voting booth to see whom the delegates vote for.



They have complained severally to the police and the Electoral Commission but nothing was done hence the confusion.



They were for peace and would resist any form of intimidation by the agents.

They noted that they stood for peace and whether win or lose they remained faithful to the party.



Thus, all should endeavor to respect and obey the rules and regulations set for the election to avoid any form of interference.



The police intervened and ensured peace was maintained for the process to go on peacefully at the centre.