Kennedy Agyapong to be cross-examined by lawyers for Anas

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Lawyers for Ace investigative journalists, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, will today take turn to cross examine Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to substantiate defamatory comments he published about Anas.

The High Court, General Jurisdiction 2, presided over by Eric Baah, a justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, has already heard the testimony of Mr. Anas.



The MP in June 2018 published over one hundred (100) defamatory words and impugned criminality to the person of Anas following the broadcast of the famous Number 12 documentary which led to the banning of former FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and dozens of referees in Ghana and Africa.



The publications complained of were authored in Twi on live tv on the MPs private media organization, Adom Tv and Radio as well as Asempa FM.



The MP alleged that Anas is a murderer, a blackmailer, an extortionist, evil and corrupt among others.

Lawyers for Anas have closed their case. They presented two witnesses before the court, documents from Attorney General’ office over the outcome of a trial Mr Agyapong claimed Anas influenced to set suspected criminals free in his video dubbed ‘Who watches the watchman” and tendered in all the words both in audio visual and text form published by Mr. Agyapong without any proof or evidence to back same.



Lawyers for the MP have also cross examined the two witnesses. The cross examination sought to ask the witnesses’ views on the video dubbed “Who watches the watchman” as a justification.



Mr. Agyapong will today, Monday the 14th of June 2021, mount the witness box to defend his words. He is the only witness in this case. However, he has indicated to the Court that he will subpoena one of his ‘boys’; Justice Annan, to testify.



Anas is asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.