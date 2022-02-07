Kennedy Agyapong urges Agyinasare to form a group to regulate prophetic ministry

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Ken Agyapong wants senior pastors to police junior prophets

I hate false prophets, not the church, says Kennedy Agyapong



Kennedy Agyapong chairs church fundraising event



Member of Parliament for Assin North Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on senior clergymen in the country to form a regulatory body against false prophecies.



Speaking at a church event over the weekend, the outspoken politician called on the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinsare, who was also a guest at the event to lead the charge.



“I wish that senior pastors of your caliber who speak the truth will form an association that will listen to junior pastors and correct their wrong teachings,” the MP stated at a fundraising event at the head branch of Kingdom Life Ministries in Accra over the weekend.

Kennedy Agyapong who in the past waged war against some prophets noted that he holds nothing against the church but harbours a strong disdain for false prophets and their teachings.



“I am making you understand that I am not against pastors, but I am against false prophets. Your preaching today really gives encouragement. If you want to succeed as a human you don’t have to pray 24/7 to God because he has given you the wisdom to work.



"Bishop’s preaching admonished us to work hard and not take delight in poverty. Don’t be happy that you are poor, God did not create you so. When you work hard you will definitely earn your due through God’s blessing,” he added.



