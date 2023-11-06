Kennedy Agyapong was the real hero of November 4 presidential contest – Martin Amidu

Former flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong

The highly anticipated NPP presidential primaries came off on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and as predicted by a mass of the members of the ruling party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner of the flagbearer race.

Despite the numbers garnered by the vice president, a former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has declared Kennedy Agyapong, who came in second in the race, the real winner.



According to the anti-corruption campaigner and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Kennedy Agyapong did exceptionally well with the voting figures he secured despite the public rejection he enjoyed from his party members.



“The real hero and winner of the 4 November 2023 presidential contest was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who against all odds and vilification by the Presidency, Ministers of State, a 2 majority of his colleagues in parliament, other public and party officer holders secured a clean 37.41% of votes and winning only two regions out of the sixteen regions of Ghana. Without incumbency advantage and abuse of public resources exhibited by the establishment and its candidate, Kennedy Agyapong would definitely have carried the day,” he wrote in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Martin Amidu further commended Kennedy Agyapong for conceding defeat even though the process of the NPP presidential primaries was flawed from the beginning to the end.



“Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s sportsmanship and generosity in playing along in conceding defeat and pretending that the process was fair and transparent must be admired by those who are wired to operate upon the pressure of public opinion.

"Unlike Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, Mr. Agyapong agreed to take part in a flawed process in the hope of a miracle that will bring him victory. It would have looked like sour grapes if he did not play along and praise the flawed process,” he added.



At the end of the NPP presidential primaries on Saturday, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia polled 118,210 votes, which represents a percentage of 61.43.



His closest contender and the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, also secured 71,996 votes representing 37.41%



The other two contenders, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1449 and 781 votes respectively.









