Kennedy Agyapong will win November 4 presidential primary by a one touch victory – Campaign team

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has declared a one-touch victory in the November presidential primary for the aspiring candidate.

According to CF Amoasi, an adviser to Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, “Let me put this on record, Kennedy Agyapong will win the presidential primary with one touch. His win will be a landslide.”



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said it was not surprising that the MP finished second in the superdelegates conference.



He stated that anyone who has studied Ghanaian politics and dynamics should not be surprised that the MP managed to secure the second seat.



He said that this procedure is a requirement for the main election, which will require over 200,000 delegates to pick who will lead the NPP in 2024.

He remarked that just because Bawumia received more votes in the superdelegates election does not guarantee he will be the presidential candidate.



“November 4, it is going to Ken one touch,” Amoasi stated emphatically. The delegates will elect him as the presidential candidate.”



According to the collected figures, Kennedy Agyapong received 132 votes, while Alan Kyerematen received 95 votes.



With 629 votes, the Vice President took first place.