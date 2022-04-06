Kennedy Agyapong yardstick for absentee MPs – Odekro

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

The Parliamentary Monitoring Organisation, Odekro, says Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong has always been at the bottom of the absentee MPs.

Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today Tuesday, one of the Founders of the Parliamentary Monitoring Organisation, Nehemiah Attigah indicated that the organisation uses the Assin Central MP as the yardstick for their research on absentee MPs.



“Let me start with Kennedy Agyapong, anytime we’ve done analysis or reporting we have always found him at the bottom, he is always among those who are truant. In fact, when we do our analysis and we don’t find him there then it means that there is something wrong with the data.



“We more or less use him as the validation for what the data stands to do. But for Adwoa Safo she is always in the middle. She is not at the top in terms of those who are constantly present nor is she down there.



Mr. Attigah added that Adwoa Safo is normally absent when there is something affecting her “with permission because as an MP your regular attendance in Parliament is critical to the function of the governance system.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, referred three Members of Parliament on the Majority side to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 days without permission.

Dome Kwabenya MP Sara Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso West MP and Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong will have to provide a convincing explanation to the Privileges Committee chaired by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu in order to keep their jobs as MPs.



Failure to do that will mean the House will automatically vote to decide their fate.



Adwoa Safo has stirred controversy this year for failing to show up in Parliament without any explanation.



There have been reports that several attempts to get her to Parliament have failed.



The lawmaker’s absence from the House has caused rancour in the ruling party with some MPs accusing her of blackmailing the party.