Kennedy Kankam threatens to sue media houses GH¢50m for defamation

Former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam

The embattled former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, has cautioned some media outlets to retract and apologize on what he describes as inaccurate facts leveled against him.

There seems to be a looming record sue on some media houses as Kennedy Kankam has hinted his lawyers are preparing to sue them GH¢50 million for defamation of character if they do not retract their errors within 48 hours.



His move comes at the back a circulated publication that states that a report by the Auditor General has indicted him for allegedly diverting GH¢500,000, withdrawn from the DACF, to fund a loan scheme for some 430 constituents.



But the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday vindicated the former law maker as he explained “that there has been no malfeasances in the said transactions”.

But speaking to the same issue, Kennedy Kankam reiterated his plans to sue the said media houses for publishing article without due diligence to facts and accuracy.



“Earlier yesterday after speaking on Citi FM, I sent them all my documents for them to publish and retract the errors they have made and its effects on my image. I further called Joy FM and they even acknowledged their mistake and apologized but it’s over 14 hours now and they are yet to do the needful.”