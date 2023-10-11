Kennedy will be a lawless president if elected into office - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, chairman of the National Democratic Congress

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has expressed concerns about the potential implications of Kenedy Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assuming the presidency.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong might adopt a "lawless" approach to governance if elected into office.



Nketiah's remarks stem from comments made by Kennedy Agyapong and recent NPP actions, particularly concerning the invasion of UTV studios.



According to Nketiah, these instances exemplify a disregard for the rule of law and the principle of fair governance under the NPP's leadership.



In his interview with Oyerepa, Nketiah highlighted Agyapong's statement: “Kennedy Agyapong said if Wontumi report him to the police, then he is a woman, someone who want to become a president and to ensure rule of law works is saying that if Wontumi reports him to the police then he is a woman and that he should rather prepare and go and face the person, with this kind of person and someone prepares to go and face UTV, isn’t that a culture in the NPP party.



Nketiah raised concerns about this kind of rhetoric, questioning whether such a stance is indicative of a culture within the NPP party.



“that’s what Kennedy said because if he could say that if he becomes president and you do something wrong, he won’t take to the place or soldier but will face you, it means he will leave the presidency and go and fight with his enermies.

“So out the abundance the mouth speaketh, so they are the same people saying what they know, so if anyone in NPP is saying there would never be a time under this leadership they will operate rule of law, and the law will be fair to all it is never be true," he added.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/SEA