Kenny Rogers’ ‘Something Inside So Strong’ rendition makes way to Rawlings's funeral

Music they say is an expression of one’s emotions that also has the ability to ignite a powerful response.

Some composers, singers and writers of music often use the medium to inure positive emotions to dominate the experiences of people.



This feeling was brought to bear at former President Jerry John Rawlings’s funeral as a beautiful rendition of Kenny Rogers' “Something Inside So Strong” made its way to the solemn event.



The rendition of the song, which was originally written and composed by Labi Siffre in 1987, was played by the Ghana Armed Forces Band and began when his four children - Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings - all donned in black outfits and accompanied by family members, solemnly followed the casket of their late father for internment.



The solemn footsteps that accompanied their late father’s remains seemed to have created a tense atmosphere among the audience.

This was probably due to the fact that their hero who once doubled as a father and leader to the nation will be dearly missed.



Watch the video below.



