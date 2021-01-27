Kenpong pays Rawlings last respect

Kenpong, Dr. Agumenu (L), Rawlings confidant, his driver, Agbey (2ndL) and Dan (personal security)

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), has reiterated the passing of Jerry John Rawlings as a big loss not only to him as a true friend but Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The business contractor was among high profile personalities that filed past the remains of the statesman at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday.



He left the funeral grounds with a heavy heart, and summed up his experience in a sentence saying, “I have lost a true brother and a friend.”



To him, he drew great life lessons and inspiration from the former Ghanaian leader, who until his death was his closest friend.



“No doubt, the former President was a true friend. He was a good man. He shared the little he had with me. On many occasions, he would call me to come over so we share items a donor had offered him.



“On countless times, he would advise me to be modest in all I do. He challenged me to strive for excellence especially in business when I call on him.



“Despite his stature and all that he achieved while in office and when he retired, he stood low, and would visit me at my residence, a practice I deemed as a privilege.

“Ghana and indeed Africa has lost a great son, he loved to serve and he demonstrated that on many occasions when I visited him. May his gentle soul rest well,” said Kenpong.



He added that “I was in Tanzania some years ago. There was an issue and l wanted his opinion. In fact, he blasted me; however, on my return, he came to me together with his driver (Agbey) with a big fish to apologize for the blast.



“He always wanted me to succeed in my businesses.”



Rawlings, 73, passed on last November after a short illness, leaving behind a wife and four children.





