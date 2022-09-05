Kenya's Supreme Court confirms William Ruto won against Raila Odinga

William Ruto polled 50.5%

Kenya's Supreme Court had dismissed several petitions against the election of William Ruto as president of Kenya.

BBC reports that the apex court indicated that William Ruto, 55, was properly elected after he polled 50.5% against his contender, Raila Odinga, who polled 48.8%.



Raila Odinga and seven others had gone to court seeking that the court declares the election null and void following an alleged fraud in the election results, which includes tempering of results.



According to the report, the court, in a unanimous decision said that the court found some of the eight petitions challenging the elections were based on forged documents and "sensational information", Chief Justice Martha Koome said on behalf of the seven judges.



"No credible evidence that the electronic voting transmission system had been tampered with by "a middle man" was presented," she said.



She also added that William Ruto met the constitutional threshold of garnering 50%+1 of votes cast.

William Ruto will be the country's fifth president when sworn in next week. Following the ruling, Mr Ruto's home area of the Rift Valley and parts of the Central region has seen massive celebrations by his supporters.



Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Kisumu, which is Mr Odinga's stronghold, seems quiet, with streets deserted and some businesses closed for the day.



President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was supporting Mr Odinga, is expected to address the country in the coming hours.



NYA/WA