Kenyan MP commends Ghana’s coronavirus testing speed

Charles Kilonzo, Member of the National Assembly of Kenya

Source: GNA

Charles Kilonzo, a Member of the National Assembly of Kenya has praised the speed of Ghana’s COVID-19 tests at the airport.

He said that the country’s response to the fight against the pandemic was among the most commendable in the African sub-region and the world at large, and was proof of a strong democratic republic’s leadership.



The MP made the observation when he led a delegation from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees of the Kenyan National Assembly to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister.



“There are a few things you have scored very high with. One of them is at the airport. In Kenya, it takes you 24 hours to get the covid test. Here it is instant. We landed, before we got through the immigration, by the time you are picking your luggage your test result was ready done.



“Believe me you have proven to the world that in this covid times you are leading in that sector. Even in following the protocols and the guidelines on the fight against covid you people are doing a very good job.



“I think your people are easier to deal with. Go to Europe, you tell the Europeans to wear a mask; it’s a big deal. Tell them to vaccinate and it’s a big problem.

“So I think you have a great nation, and you have a strong pillar in democracy in this region,” Mr Kilonzo said.



The delegation was on a weeklong visit to the country to help deepen economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The MP said the team was to “study and see” sectors of the economy both countries could work together to improve upon, and which included oil, mining and agriculture.



“Kenya and Ghana share a very rich history which dates back to independence, yet trade with Ghana is nonexistent. There are opportunities for both countries,” he said.



The delegation had met with the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, as well as the defense and foreign affairs ministers, in what he described as “good engagements.”