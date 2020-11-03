Keta MCE cut sod for new magistrate court in Volta Region

Source: Albert Kuzor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta Municipality in the Volta Region, Godwin Yao Effa has on Monday, 2 November 2020 cut a sod for construction of a new magistrate court to replace a dilapidated one.

The new facility is situated at Abor in the municipality and when completed will serve the people in and around the Abor community.



According to the MCE, the project was initiated by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) with funding from the 1 million dollar per Constituency coffers.



He said construction of the new court complex is necessary because “ the old building is dilapidated and it does not befit a municipality” adding that “ actually the Secretary to the Judicial Service wrote to me that they wanted to close down the court (the aged one) we wrote back to them to give me some time to work on it or get a new building and by the grace of God CODA decided to build this court for us,” he explained.

The project which worth Ghc870,000.00 courtroom will have attached to it a Judge chamber, Account Office, Cashier Office, Alternative Resolution Office space including a sanitary space and to be completed in March 2021.



Mr. Yao Effa revealed that the court when completed will be the seventh project undertaken in the Keta municipality by the CODA, among such projects are, three-unit classroom block at Lawoshime, Aboleve Nlowui and in Sasime including a Water project at Anyarko and a 20-seater toilet facility at Kedzi Kope.



The Construction firm, ADMEQS Company Limited led by the Director, Abdalai Mohammed Sadic said: “very soon we’ll be moving to the site to start and we’ll employ local folks…”

