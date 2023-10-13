Keta NCCE urges parents to invest in girl-child education

NCCE Logo

Source: GNA

Raymond Siameh-Carr, a programme officer at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Keta in the Volta Region, has urged the public to invest in girls through education for a brighter future.

He said investing in girl-child education would help to reshape them to be better future leaders.



Siameh-Carr made the appeal as the world mark ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ which is celebrated on October 11 every year to give power and potential to all girls in the world.



He stated that the Day focused on addressing the challenges girls faced as well as promoting girls’ empowerment, and fulfilling their human rights.



Siameh-Carr further stated that the significance of the day was also to raise awareness of issues girls faced internationally in education, nutrition, medical and legal rights, and forced marriage, among others.

“Girls and women were good leaders that created changes in various societies around the world.”



Siameh-Carr also urged the public to increase attention and resources in key areas such as digital and life skills training, parental support, maternal healthcare, sexual education, and violence prevention programmes.



He indicated that women and girls represented half of the world population, which called for gender equality “since empowering women spurs productivity and economic growth.”



The day is celebrated on the theme: “Invest in Girls’ Right: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”