Keta Tidal waves: Koku Anyidoho defends use of 'fake' picture by parliament’s majority caucus

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Residents of Keta and other communities are grappling with the impact of tidal waves

The majority caucus in parliament has blamed the impact of the tidal waves on sand winning activities of residents



The majority's response has received backlash from the minority



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has jumped to the defense of the Majority Caucus in parliament for using a “fake” picture to depict the devastating impact of tidal waves on residents in Keta and adjoining communities.



The majority, through its deputy leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has blamed residents of the affected areas, stating that their sand winning activities have contributed to the current situation they find themselves in.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency, in a recent media engagement in parliament that almost led to a brawl between the two opposing sides of the House, also presented a picture to that effect.



But MP for South Dayi, Rockson –Nelson Dafeamekpor has raised questions about the picture used by the deputy majority leader, insisting that it was not a reflection of the coast of Keta but rather a picture from Sierra Leone.

However, wading into the controversy over the picture used, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned why people should be concern over the “fake” picture if it was to draw attention to the devastating impact of climate change.



“As the world continues to battle climate change; is it not obvious that sand mining along seashores is a major threat? So, if a picture of the devastation in Sierra Leone is used to keep the mind of Ghana alive to a potential threat; what is wrong with that?” he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the Majority’s response to the crisis afflicting residents of Keta and adjoining communities has received a backlash from the minority.



MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has already taken a swipe at the majority, stating that residents of Keta deserve aid and not blames.



In a tweet, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said it is human to rush to the aid of someone in trouble rather than blame them.



“Even if that picture wasn’t fake when our compatriots are hit by a disaster of this magnitude, the immediate honourable response must be rallying to their aid not blaming them. Let’s commit to building a nation where we genuinely offer a helping hand & lift each other up always,” he stressed.