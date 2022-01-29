Keta’s 1D1F project almost done - MCE

The 1D1F Intergrated Cassava Processing Factory, to turn economic fortunes of the area

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta has said the cassava processing factory for the area under government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) project is almost done.

The factory, 1D1F Intergrated Cassava Processing Factory, which would run to turn the economic fortunes of the area around has as investing partners, Hormeku Engineers and Planners (HoPE).



The site has a three-phase electric power and a mechanised borehole connection and already fabricated machinery including; mechanical cassava peeler, stainless steel cassava grater, cassava disintegrator, stainless steel hammer mill, flash dryer, hydraulic press, automatic gari roaster, stainless steel slicer, and sifter waiting to be installed upon completion of the physical structure.



The delay in the completion of the shed, the immediate past MCE for the area, Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah said was due to some adjustments that had been made to the initial plan.

Mr Gemegah during a tour to the project site was impressed about the progress of work on the structure and indicated that there were still some adjustments to be made, which he hoped would be done as quickly as possible to allow for transportation and installation of the machinery so the factory could start operation.



The MCE said the factory, estimated to process at least 40 percent of cassava produced in Keta Municipality into industrial cassava derivative (like cassava flour, dried cassava chips, ethanol, gari, cassava dough and animal feed) when completed and operational would create direct and indirect jobs to employ the teeming youth of the area.



He said that would come about as a result of the transformation of cassava production in the area from subsistence farming into a commercially viable agribusiness by the presence of the plant.