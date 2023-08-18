Ketu North MP Avedzi donates medical equipment worth GH¢6m to health facilities

Dr James Avedzi and Edem Agbana are pictured here during the presentation

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, has donated medical equipment and consumables to the municipal health directorate, for onward distribution to all health facilities in the municipality.

Presenting the items to the directorate, Dr. Avedzi explained how he collaborated with an American-based NGO, SOS International, to acquire the equipment valued at over GH¢6 million.



He urged the health directorate to take good care of the items and use them for the benefit of the constituents.



Receiving the items the director and staff expressed gratitude to the MP, and promised to put them to judicious use.



In his remarks, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, eulogized the MP as one who has done so much for the constituency, while promising to build on his legacies.



He pleaded with the health professionals to be passionate about their work, as they all work to make care delivery better in the constituency.













AE