Ketu North women receive free cervical cancer testing, treatment

Some beneficiaries

Over a thousand women in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region benefited from a free cervical cancer screening exercise, jointly organized by the Edem Agbana network and mPharma, a Ghanaian health tech startup.

The two-day screening exercise which was held over the weekend saw women from every part of the municipality move to the screening centres in Dzodze and Afife, where the exercise took place.



The exercise, which received support and approval from the municipal health directorate received commendations from the beneficiaries who described the exercise as a laudable initiative that must be replicated for other diseases.



Speaking to the media after the program, Mr. Edem Agbana, a native of Wuti and Tadzewu (both communities in Ketu North) who is also the National Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the exercise was aimed at detecting the cervical cancer status of women, as early detection of the virus paves way for early treatment.



"This is a disease whose test at various hospitals is expensive. So, we thought it wise to organize this exercise so that women in the constituency will come and get the test done for them for free... Creating awareness among them [women in Ketu North] is also one of our reasons for this exercise," Mr. Agbana was quoted as saying in his native Ewe language.



A nurse with the mPharma team, Helena Frempong, commended the women for their understanding of the need to come out for the test, and also for their role in making the exercise a successful one.

"I really like the way they turned up. That was so impressive of them. I actually do not envisage such a huge number but their understanding too highly spoke well of them. I'm so impressed," Helena noted.















