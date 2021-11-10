Ketu South tidal waves calamity: Victims yet to receive relief items from NADMO

The ravaging sea ran into the homes of residents

There is no relief on the horizon for victims of the Ketu South tidal waves invasion, who have lost all their belongings to the sea.

For now, we are taking steps to relocate them onto the nearby tiny island of Dzetagba (salt lagoon), said the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Maxwell Koffie Lugudor.



He said in an interview that the situation was now out of hand, with no food item whatsoever in any household. No relief items have also been received from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



The MCE said that the sea level was so still high, as at yesterday, indicating an imminent recurrent invasion of the communities by the sea.



The rage of the sea now makes fishing in the communities impossible.



Mr. Lugudor announced that for safety reasons, schools would remain shut until further notice.

The number of displaced victims since the weekend shot up to 1, 027.



The MCE sustained a leg injury when he joined some flood victims to retrieve their personal belongings from the flood on Sunday.



He appealed to corporate bodies, non-governmental organizations, churches, and public-spirited individuals to support the government’s efforts to help the victims with food and various relief items.



During the weekend, the ravaging sea ran high over the sea defense wall at Blekusu, leaving the residents in a state of terror.



It initially displaced some 600 people at Adina before extending its havoc to Amutinu and flowing across the Aflao-Keta road.

The Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said that there were four mass tents available for the evacuees who would be relocated to Dzetagba.



For now, the people in the affected areas are living in fear and anxiety, with neither spare clothes nor food as a result of the latest tidal invasion of Adina and Amutinu.



So far, there has been no human casualty that already carried several scores of coffins away.