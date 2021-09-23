Key points in the police statement on Takoradi woman

Police say its investigations so far indicates Josephiines pregnancy was fake

The Ghana Police Service finally broke its silence after almost 72 hours following the reappearance of Josephine Panyin Mensah, a supposed nine-month-old pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi on September 16, 2021.

Amidst speculations about the shocking reappearance of Josephine Mensah at Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, without her nine-month pregnancy or a baby to show, the police in a statement have confirmed that the 28-year-old woman was not pregnant in the first place.



GhanaWeb in this report brings you a breakdown of the statement by the police on the disappearance and reappearance of Josephine Panyin Mensah.



Confirmation of Josephine’s reappearance



The police service in the statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Kwesi Ofori, confirmed Josephine’s reappearance giving a background into investigations it carried out following her disappearance.



“The police in Takoradi in the Western Region can confirm the reappearance of one Josephine Panyin Mensah.



“On 21st September, 2021 at about 0930 hours when she reappeared, she was immediately sent to the Axim Government Hospital for medical attention. We also informed the family in line with our procedures.

“Since her disappearance, over 40 police officers were specifically assigned to track the whereabouts of the victim and the family were given regular updates on police operations regarding this issue.



“These police operations with the associated investigations were carried out on a 24-hour basis and we want to commend the officers who have been working on the case for the commitment, including the sleepless nights they endured.”



Preliminary investigations and the establishment of Josephine’s pregnancy to be fake



The police statement further details investigations conducted following the reappearance of Josephine Mensah on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



The police among other things stated that examination conducted on the victim so far suggests that she was not pregnant and that she has now become a suspect in their investigations.



According to the police, records at the European Hospital where she was said to be visiting before going missing corroborates the checks by medical officers and that they have gone ahead to arrest some 3 persons for possible conspiracy.

“Following her reappearance and on the basis of our preliminary investigations so far, the police wishes to state the following:



“The police is heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.



“The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.



“Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.



“Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible



conspiracy charges.”

The safety of Josephine



The police served assurance of its statement that it has taken adequate measures to ensure the safety of Josephine Panyin Mensah.



“Police would like to inform members of the public that adequate measures are in place to ensure she is safe as we continue our investigations.”



Worrying trend of false kidnapping cases in the Western Region



According to the police, it has taken notice of a worrying trend of false kidnappings for ransom in the Western Region and has put together a team to curb the trend.



“More worrying is the fact that for a number of years, the Regional Command has recorded several false kidnapping cases where people conspire to create “self-kidnapping” incidents to make money out of ransoms.

“A team with support from the National Headquarters has been put together to quell this emerging crime in the Western Region.”



Police Assurance



The police in its conclusion of the notice served assurance of a continuous effort to adapt strategies to adequately ensure the safety of citizens in the Western Region.



“We wish to give the assurance that we will continue to revise our security strategies to protect the people of the Western Region and the rest of the country.”