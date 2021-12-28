Kidnapping and demand for ransom hits Mamprugu Moaduri, residents in fear

The police, however are resolute in dealing with the perpetrators of kidnapping in Mamprugu

Fear and panic have gripped residents of Mamprugu Moaduri in the North-East Region following the invasion of gunmen said to be foreign elements who are engaged in kidnappings and other organised crimes.

The modus operandi of these alleged criminals is to operate on motorbikes in communities in the district, taking people hostage at gunpoint and demanding ransom from their relatives.



Information gathered indicates that the kidnappers have so far kidnapped three local Fulani leaders and collected an amount totalling three hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH350,000).



According to the details available, one of the victims had his entire cattle ranch emptied and other property sold to raise his ransom.



The development is causing widespread fear among the chiefs and opinion leaders who are calling on the government for increased security presence to prevent the kidnappers from turning their attention to the locals.



The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Ali confirming the issue said there is a new trend of crime in the area which is kidnapping for ransom.

He said the crime was rampant in the Fulani community and the Police want to be proactive to clamp down on the criminals.



He said if the Police do not address the issue swiftly, the criminals kidnapping the wealthy Fulani, will descend on the locals in the area.



He warned the Police will respond to the issue with force if not excessive and has advised the criminals not to dare the Police because they are well equipped.



He advised the residents to give out the identities of persons involved and not to hide them from facing justice.



The regional Minister Zakari Yidani said all the Fulani settlers who have not regularized their stay in the area, will not be allowed to stay.

The Minister said all those who want to stay must regularise their stay since it is the only way to deal with the recent criminal activities.



According to the Minister, the problem the community is facing is caused by the Fulani settlers who have not regularised their stay.



The Minister assured the residents that the Regional Security Council is currently engaging with the National Security to flush out the settlers without regularisation.