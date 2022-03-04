Kill tensions in NPP with transparency – Francis Adomako

NPP Ashanti Regional Organiser, Francis Adomako

The Ashanti Regional Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Francis Adomako has asked election committees overseeing the ongoing polling station elections to be transparent with the process and reduce the tensions associated with same.

He noted their inability to carry the people along the process was the reason some feel they are being shortchanged.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper Wednesday afternoon, Mr Adomako said the electoral process itself is a transparent exercise and those overseeing them should just abide by the regulations and create confidence in same.



“I wonder why the simple process of people picking forms and filing their nominations should occasion violence with some sustaining injuries out of same”, Mr Adomako tearfully remarked.



VETTING PROCESS:



Mr Adomako said the rules in the vetting process was clearly spelt out.

The process, he explained was for interested delegates and polling station aspirants to demonstrate their membership in the party.



This process, Mr Adomako maintained was not something to be used to prosecute an agenda against persons whose only interest is to have the opportunity to become polling station executives for the party they love.



“I call on the election committees not to demonstrate bias or favouritism in the process so that they do not create unnecessary tensions at the venues where the vetting is being held”, the regional organiser cautioned.



DISPLAY OF ELECTION DATES:



The regional organiser called on the election committees to publicly display or notify persons who have shown interest and picked forms to contest the elections of the dates the contest would be held.

This, he noted should not be kept in secret because election is not a secret process but a public exercise.



He urged for the free conduct of the polls and called for the right numbering of the aspirants to ensure clarity.



“We in the NPP have done this over and over and we must guard this democratic process with transparency and fairness”, Mr Adomako passionately stressed.