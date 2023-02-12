Kill to win power comment: 'A beer bar operator can’t advise a drunkard' – NDC man jabs NPP

The Western Regional Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Jerome Sam has questioned the moral of the New Patriotic Party calling for the arrest and prosecution of the NDC’s youth organiser for Suame Constituency.

According to him, whiles the call by the youth organiser for members of the NDC to use violence in winning the 2024 presidential election is condemnable, members of the NPP including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are guilty of far worse pronouncements.



“If my son starts drinking alcohol and I want someone to advise him, should it be a person sitting at a beer bar or the operator of a beer bar?



“I condemn what the guy said but who is the one coming to say that he should be arrested or prosecuted? This guy will probably be under 40 years but President Akufo-Addo made comments which can collapse the country at the age of 68 years. There was nobody or a statement issued by NPP which had even a sentence condemning it,” he said.



“Akufo-Addo is my grandfather, I don’t have the knowledge he has but at the age of 68 years, he said "all die be die." NPP members glorified him and even made him their leader,” the Western Regional Communications Officer of the NDC added.



The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, announced the arrest of Razak Avoliya the Youth Organiser for the NDC in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region following investigation into a viral video in which he incited political violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The police had early announced a search for the youth organiser following the publication of a video in which he was heard inciting violence.



Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines on what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.



“As journalists, you were witnesses to a situation where people were shot and killed in the 2020 elections. So standing here today, I am to make sure that no NPP member can come and kill me. So we are in and I will advise every true NDC member that in the 2024 elections when it becomes necessary to kill someone to win, kill them; even if it requires that you shoot someone or club them to win us power do it,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM.



Subsequently, he has been remanded into custody by the Asokwa District Court after he was charged by the police for offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace of the state.



He is scheduled to reappear in court on February 14, 2023.









