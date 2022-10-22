‘Killer’ chief leads Police to allegedly exhume two more bodies

Michael Ekow Clarke Quansah in the company of police

Suspect murderer and Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, in the Central Region, Michael Ekow Clarke Quansah has led the police to exhume two bodies of persons he’s believed to have killed and buried.

Police and National Security Personnel on Thursday, October 20, 2022 evening took the suspect in handcuff to his Mankessim residence where he killed and buried a 25-year-old aspiring nursing student Georgina Asor Botchwey.



The police went to his room, dug a hole, and exhumed another body in a decomposed state.



Though the Police this time around didn’t allow journalists to come near the crime scene nor take any pictures from the scene, they later found out that something believed to be a human body wrapped in a police body bag was conveyed from the room into the ambulance vehicle.



Earlier on, Nana Clark and his accomplice, Pastor Michael Darko took the Police Officers to Anomabo in the same Mfantseman Municipality and exhumed a body from a bush that the suspect is believed to have murdered and buried there.

The body exhumed from Anomabo was also in a decomposed state.



The two bodies were later conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.



Meanwhile, the Suspect will reappear before the Cape Coast High Court on November 8, 2022.