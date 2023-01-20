Killer of Cape-Coast-based musician ‘Unruly Grank’ sentenced to death by hanging

File photo

The Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Lodoh has sentenced a man, 27, who killed Cape Coast-based musician through stabbing to death.

According to a report by Graphiconline.com, Bright Ellis, popularly known in Cape Coast as Shadow on February 7, 2021, stabbed dancehall artiste – ‘Unruly Grank,’ born Emmanuel Aikins, following a brawl at the Orange Beach Resort in Cape Coast.



The 24-year-old musician, whose other alias was “Soft Metal” in music circles in Cape Coast, was stabbed during a misunderstanding between himself and Bright Ellis.



Aikins was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cape Coast Hospital after the incident.



Police prosecutors told the court that a scuffle ensued between fans of Unruly Grank and another dancehall artiste in Cape Coast over who was more popular.



The two were said to have met at the Cape Coast Castle for a ‘rap battle’ but the event turned bloody and their fans resorted to fighting, during which Grank was stabbed.

Ellis who sustained a cut on his left hand, subsequently made a report at the police station against the deceased and was issued with medical forms but was later arrested by the police to assist with investigations.



Social media beef



The court heard that Grank, in many social media posts, claimed he was the king of dancehall in Cape Coast and most of his fans also referred to him as such.



A fan, Sadick Highest, reacting to the announcement of the release of ‘Frass pon frass’ album, said: “Face of Cape Coast dancehall …Keep it up ma Gee!”



In one of his posts on Facebook, Unruly Grank said: “If you believe yourself, show your face lemme murder you Kahpun”.

Another Unruly Grank post read: “Plenty talking no dey full basket. I said any challenger?”



An observer with the name Renownmuziks Dotnet also queried, “Will there be a clash for Kahpun and Unruly Grank in Cape Coast? #Higherhieght #Softmetal #reggaedancehall.



