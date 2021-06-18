Killing of a policeman doesn’t mean Ghana is insecure – Mfantseman MP

Ophelia Mensah Kwansah Hayford, Mfantseman MP

• Ophelia Mensah Kwansah Hayford says Ghana is not in a state of insecurity

• She argues that a police officer dying from a robbery attack is an isolated case



• Ophelia Hayford herself lost her husband through a robbery attack prior to the December 2020 elections



Ophelia Mensah Kwansah Hayford, the wife of the late Mfantseman MP, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, has debunked the assertion that Ghana is in a state of insecurity following the unfortunate demise of Police Constable Emmanuel Osei on Monday, June 14, at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Accra.



According to her, once in a while, policemen get killed in the line of duty, therefore, Monday’s incident was an isolated case and does not measure a state of insecurity in the country.



The MP, who is also a former police officer, prior to the December 2020 elections lost her husband to a robbery attack when he was returning from a campaign in the Central Region. She was subsequently nominated to succeed her late husband.

She told Citi FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that “the general security of the populace of the country is not at stake. It is unfortunate that this incident happened, but as an ex-police officer, I believe in the police administration and I know they will conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. These things happen once awhile, sometimes they go underground and then strike once in a while, but we won’t say this is insecurity, the police have been on top of issues.”



The Vice-Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament noted, “we should look at this incident as an isolated attack on the Police, and not insecurity within the country.



The complaints of insecurity is a matter of concern, but it does not depict the whole country. This is an isolated case which we are going to deal with."



Hayford added, "...I met with the committee, and we had some deliberations and came up with guidelines and procedures and recommendations that we are going to bring up for the general security of the country, and it’s unfortunate that before we could roll it out, this incident happened.”



Police Constable Emmanuel Osei and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were murdered by armed robbers while transporting money in a vehicle described as a bullion van!

The robbers trailed the victims in a taxi and on a motorbike, popularly called, ‘okada’. Upon arrival at a less crowded location, the armed robbers fired indiscriminately, killing the police officer instantly.



The driver of the van also sustained gunshot wounds and was treated at the Police Hospital in Accra while a woman teller in the van was also taken to the same hospital to be treated for trauma.



The suspected robbers made away with the policeman's weapon and also took a safe with an unspecified amount of money after breaking the padlock used to lock the rear of the van.