Kincross and Maxam must fully compensate people of Apiate - SMG

Apiate after the explosion

Vehicle transporting explosive exploded on January 20, 2022 at Appiate

Mining has caused environmental degradation in Apiate, SMG



Govt has suspended the mining license of Maxam Company Limited



The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has urged government to ensure that Kincross, the Canadian mining firm which ordered the explosives that resulted in the explosion in Apiate to fully compensate the people of Apiate.



SMG also wants Maxam, the Spanish company that supplied the explosives to do due diligence and pay for the damages caused by their products.



A statement issued by the General-Secretary of SEG, Neenyi Oboe Baiden said all parties to dangerous activities must bear responsibility for the effects of their actions even if it was accidental.



SMG also said that aside the recent explosion which cost lives and properties, there is evidence that the mining activities have led to environment degradation including pollution of water and soil poisoning in Apiate.

“Available public information is that Kincross, the Canadian mining firm which ordered the explosives had in excess of US$ 2billion at the end of last year and Maxam, the Spanish company which supplied the explosives is a global leader in the manufacturing of explosives. These companies have the resources to compensate the people of Apiate for their pain and destruction of their village and the state has a responsibility to ensure that they do just that,” the statement said.



“Residents of Apiate are poor working people who have not benefitted from the exploitation of the natural resources in their area. Indeed, many of them are workers of the multi-national corporations who have managed to secure government approval for their activities,” it added.



SMG also called for a full-scale inquiry into the explosion.



“The inquiry must establish the full circumstances leading to the tragedy and whether the regulatory authorities could have taken preventive action or actions. It must also establish full liability for the accident and make recommendations for the rehabilitation of the residents of Apiate, including the families of those who unfortunately died, the injured and those who have been rendered homeless,” it added.



Read full statement below



