King Kaku Aka 111 poised to unite Nzemas

King Kaku Aka 111 - Overlord Of Nzemaland

The Overlord Of Nzemaland, King Kaku Aka 111 says his major pre-occupation as a traditional leader is to foster unity among all Nzemas both home and in the diaspora in the quest to accelerate the pace of development in the area.

He admitted that without unity of purpose, it was difficult to push the developmental agenda of Nzemamanle forward.



King Kaku Aka 111 therefore reiterated his call on major stakeholders such as traditional rulers, political leaders, religious leaders and members of the fourth estate of the realm to put all hands on deck to fight for meaningful and sustainable development for the Nzema area.



King Kaku Aka 111 known in private life as Mr. Isaac Ettie-Amihere was speaking at Elubo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region when he called on the Chief of the town, Nana Kesse Kpanyinli as part of a familiarization visit to all officers on the frontiers of La Cote D'IVOIRE.



King Kaku Aka 111 was accompanied by traditional rulers, Hon. Leo Amenlemah, a former Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro and the media.



Addressing the chief and elders at the palace, the Overlord Of Nzemaland said his ancestors settled at Bentinlibo in 1192 adding that he is on the stool of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and that the system of inheritance in Nzema is matrilineal but not patrilineal and that is why he is on the throne.



King Kaku Aka 111 stated emphatically that "I know the boundary of my land and I am not in litigation with any body".



The Overlord said the kingdom and territorial boundaries of his ancestor, King Kaku Aka 1 is sacrosanct hence nobody should venture to distort History and misrepresent facts.



Elubo, according to him, was founded by his ancestor before 1548.



He said Nzema is one with one common language without any division.

The Nzema King asked the Chief of Elubo to return his visit to Awiaso, the seat of his Kingdom.



Nana Kese Kpanyinli on his part, said he and his subjects owe allegiance to the King.



He promised to return his visit to cement the relationship between Elubo and Awiaso.



From the chief's palace, King Kaku Aka 111 called on the Jomoro Municipal Police Command where he thanked the command for the warm reception and lauded efforts of the Ghana Police Service for their zeal and sense of commitment to protect the frontiers of Ghana and La Cote D'IVOIRE following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and closure of the borders.



He said economic activity in Elubo and environs grounded to a halt bringing untold hardships on the people.



King Kaku Aka 111 assured the Police Of his resolve to stay in touch with them and avail himself any time they needed his assistance.



The Police Commander at Elubo DSP Mohammed Awal Adam said the Police will continue to foster ties with other security agencies at the borders to protect Ghana's territorial integrity.



He appealed to all factions in the area to stop fighting but rather seek redress at the law courts to settle their disputes and conflicts.



DSP Awal Adam nourished the hope that one day all the chieftaincy disputes and litigations in the area will be settled.

He appealed to traditional rulers to give peace a chance in a bid to attract more investors to the area.



DSP Awal Adam assured King Kaku Aka 111 of his preparedness to reciprocate the visit to his palace at Awiaso in the Ellembelle District.



The Officer in charge of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) of Customs Duane at the Elubo border, assistant commissioner Joseph Gyan-Mensah identified the Elubo border as critical to local and international trade in terms of revenue generation, in terms of security.



He said "it is encouraging that concerned citizens pay a visit to the border to acquaint themselves with activities at the border".



AC Gyan-Mensah prayed for strength and wisdom for King Kaku Aka adding that "it is God who puts someone on the throne".



He assured the King that God would let his Kingship extend to all frontiers.



King Kaku Aka 111 thanked God, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the security agencies to have maintained the integrity of the border especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



He thanked the Police, Immigration and Custom officers for all the efforts to sustain the peace not forgetting that La Cote D'IVOIRE had gone through turmoil but Ghana continues to enjoy peace due to strenuous efforts by security agencies in the country.



King Kaku Aka 111 reminded the security agencies to accord the chieftaincy institution the due respect and dignity it deserves.

At Half-Assini, the King said the security apparatus in Half-Assini is very strong as such, the place is relatively peaceful.



He said it was only King Kaku Aka 1 who stood on his grounds never to sign the bond of 1844 in order not to allow colonial rule to infiltrate into Nzemaland.



He expressed his readiness to formalize his relationship with Chieftaincy and security agencies in the area.



The Overlord said King Kaku Aka holds the history of Nzema and he is ready to assist the area in terms of land and boundary demarcation with La Cote D'IVOIRE.



For his part, the Jomoro District Police Commander, Superintendent Abdulai Mumuni thanked the King for having extended his hegemony at Awiaso but not Adoabo in the interest of peace.



He appealed to him to resort to the courts to deal with chieftaincy issues.



Supt. Mumuni said police structures in Jomoro are scattered apart from Half-Assini.



He said the structures needed rehabilitation.



Supt. Mymuni said officers are staying in rented apartments as such new personnel posted to the place do not stay.

King Kaku Aka 111 assured the commander that once his palace has been established, he will be settled to address problems bedeviling the security agencies.



Finally at Jaway Wharf, the Second in Command of Customs Duane at the River border, Mr. David Kubah said they needed fuel to patrol on the river to check illicit activities.



He said the La Cote D'IVOIRE side of the River bank is developed but on the side of Ghana is full of weeds.



Mr.Kubah stressed the need to develop the river bank into a River Port.



He appealed to King Kaku Aka to use his office to intervene and stop youth in the town who harass custom officers at the border.



King Kaku Aka 111 assured that he will investigate the matter and draw attention of chief of Jaway Wharf to check the guys who disturb custom officers at the border.