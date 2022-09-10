King Tackie Adama Latse II’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

King Tackie Adama Latse II has paid glowing tribute to the late HE Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

King Tackie Adama Latse II eulogized Queen Elizabeth II in a statement which read;



The news of the passing of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, reached me with utter shock and sadness.



Though she's well advanced in age, her passing on was not expected, but the Ga State and l, and indeed all Ghanaians are consoled that her long and glorious reign has strengthened the bonds within the Commonwealth which she headed effortlessly.



Having spent most of my youth and adult working life in the United Kingdom, l am deeply touched by this sad occasion.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s long-lasting and cordial relationship with the Ga Kingdom is fondly remembered especially in her interaction with the people and my predecessor, King Tackie Komme II during her State Visit in 1961.



We very much appreciate and thank God for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who facilitated a welcoming arm and an enabling environment for many Ghanaians and Africans to pursue and attain their dreams in various fields of endeavors.



My heartfelt condolences goes to the Royal family and the entire kingdom.



May Her Soul Rest In Peace in the Divine Bosom of The Almighty.