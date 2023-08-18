King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II meets Alain St.Ange & Emmanuel Treku of Expo Ghana at his private residence

Alain St.Ange & Emmanuel Treku with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The King of Accra in Ghana received this week a courtesy call by the Seychelles Tourism Consultant Alain St.Ange & Emmanuel Treku of Expo Ghana at his private residence in Accra.

"It was an opportunity to firstly express our sympathy on the passing of Naa DEIDE OMAEDURO III, Late Queen MOTHER OF THE GA STATE" said Alain St.Ange, the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who is now contracted for some tourism consultancy work in Ghana who went on to say that the visit to His Majesty was opportune as arrangements for an October funeral are currently underway.



The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss the September Inter Tourism Expo of Ghana that will be see His Majesty the King deliver the Key Note Address in a bid to get young Ghanaians to join together to embrace Tourism as an industry for their future and for Ghana.

"The same Inter Tourism Expo of Ghana will also have Alain St.Ange, the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine take to the podium to address the event as a tourism expert" said Emmanuel Treku of the Inter Tourism Expo Ghana.



The meeting, it is said, was the opportunity to brief His Majesty the King on the coming Expo and to discuss talking points.