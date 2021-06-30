King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urges Ga Dangmes to patronize population census

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Freeman Awlesu, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of the Ga Traditional Area, King Tackie TeikoTsuru II, has urged all the citizens and residents in GaDangme communities in the Greater Accra Region to partake actively and thoroughly in the ongoing nationwide housing and population census in oder to boost decisions on developmental projects and programmes in the Ga State.

The King of Ga State stated that though the current population has been pegged at 2,514,000 it does not reflect the true picture of the population of the Accra Metropolis and this has affected some decisions being taken on development projects and programmes from government and other donors over the years.



Addressing some journalists in Accra yesterday to add his voice to the ongoing housing and population census, King Tackie TeikoTsuru II appealed to chiefs and other traditional officers holders including various religious leaders and Assembly Members in the various Electoral Areas in Greater Accra to sound the alarm to other natives living outside the Ga State to get counted as residents in GaDangme communities in the census which is organised by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



According to the Ga Mantse, the crucial nature of the exercise made it imperative for citizens and residents of Accra to collaborate with the Service in ensuring a successful census in the region.



The Ga Mantse gave the assurance that, the chiefs and his elders including the youth would be available to take part in the exercise and noted that, it would stimulate a thorough discussion on national development.



He indicated that the census would provide an opportunity for government to plan and implement its programmes effectively.

According to him, he believes strongly the successful holding of the population and housing census would enhance decisions on policy and programmes in the region and the nation in general.



Additionally, he pointed out that the successful implementation of the census would provide an avenue for promoting effective governance, which he said, was key towards national transformation.



King Tackie TeikoTsuru II urged the Greater Accra Regional Census Implementation Committee to roll out programmes that would ensure effective participation by all residents.



He assured the GSS of the support of the Ga Traditional Council in seeing to a successful census



He urged those who would be engaged as well as residents to collaborate effectively during the exercise.