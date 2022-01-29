Kingmakers, Tema Traditional Area urged to facilitate smooth replacement

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged the Chiefs, elders and Kingmakers of the Tema Traditional Area to ensure the procedure for selecting a replacement for the late Paramount Chief and President of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Adjei Kraku is peaceful devoid of acrimony.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when a delegation from the Traditional Council paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.



The visit was to formally inform the President about the demise of the Tema Mantse.



President Akufo-Addo said the elders of Tema must ensure the late Chief gets a befitting burial as well as a peaceful process towards getting his successor.

He bemoaned the pockets of chieftaincy disputes in Accra which threaten the security of the country.



On behalf of the delegation, Shippi and Stool Secretary, Nii Amarh Sompon, said the late Paramount Chief was enstooled in December 1992. He disclosed that the late chief battled ill health from September 2016 and died on the 23rd of February 2020 three days to his 70th birthday.



The delegation was led by Nii Adjetey Agbo, Mankralo and Acting President of the Tema Traditional Council. It included Nii Tetteh Tsuru Orkoor, Akwashongtse, Nii Amarh Akitikpo, Otsaame, and Nii Annag Adzor, Ashaiman Regent. The rest are Joseph Ashitey Larteh, Stool Elder, Ashong Narh, Stool elder and chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, Adzete-Din Asafoatse and Jeffrey Lom, Registrar of the Council.