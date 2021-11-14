Kingzkid releases 3rd album 'Breakthrough'

Ghanaian urban gospel singer, Kingzkid

Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz

Ghanaian urban gospel sensation Kingzkid has finally unveiled his much-envisioned album dubbed 'Breakthrough'.

The breakthrough album is Kingzkid's third musical anthology.



It is made of a polychrome of gospel songs inspired and designed to empower the listener to annihilate any obstacles, hindrances, or defences which hitherto had held them back from moving forward to fulfil their God-given purpose and destiny without delay or fear.



Each song carries a message and is carefully crafted to serve as empowerment shots to the listener to propel them to their next level.



The 10-track-album is designed to give listeners an out-of-this-world experience.



Kingzkid featured the likes of Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Akesse Brempong, Simiane Music and others on the album.



According to Kingzkid, Breakthrough album is expected to be one of the biggest gospel albums of the decade globally, '' I expect people to be greatly blessed and inspired to fulfil purpose through this album '': He added

About Kingzkid



K I N G Z K I D is a Ghanaian gospel recording artist and songwriter. He is the first African Gospel Musician to win the Gospel Academy Awards Best International Act 2019 award.



Kingzkid released his first album “Vindicated” in 2011 and “Metamorphosis” in 2014. He is the President of Gifted Music Records and Founder of “Amplified” a youth movement that also hosts an annual concert dubbed Amplified Concert which aims at winning souls for Christ.



He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Mali Music, Tim Godfrey, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Micah Stampley, Sinach, Denzel Prempeh, Nii Okai.



Kingzkid recently won the artiste of the decade award at the 2021 Western Gospel Music Awards.



