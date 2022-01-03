Kintampo-Buipe armed robbery gang in Police grips

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has three armed robbery suspects in its custody.

The three are suspects of the robberies on the Kintampo-Buipe Highway.



Adama Sule and Mahamadu Jabi together with a juvenile were arrested through a collaborative effort by personnel of the Ghana Police Service and members of the Buipe Community in the Savannah Region.



The Police say its investigation established that, the gang on several occasions attacked their victims between Portor and Kadelso along the Kintampo-Buipe Highway and robbed them of their personal effects and unspecified amounts of money.

Police mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang and with the support of the community, arrested three of the gang members on December 30, 2021.



The suspects including the juvenile have since been identified by some of their victims.



The Police have mounted search for other members of the gang.