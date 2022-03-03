Kintampo College of Health to be upgraded into University - Indian High Commissioner pledges support after elevation

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister

Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has reaffirmed that the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being will very soon be upgraded into a full fletched or autonomous University which will be the first Public University in the Bono East region with the proposed name; “University of Health, Engineering and Allied Sciences” as documentations are far advanced pending Cabinet approval and Parliamentary Act to make it a reality.

According to him the College established in 1969 as a Rural Health and School of Hygiene has grown enough in terms of infrastructure and faculty and with the existence and assistance from the Bono East Regional Health Directorate as well as the Kintampo Health Research Center makes it qualified to be transformed into a full flerged University.



Hon. Adu-Gyan made this disclosure yesterday at a durbar of Chiefs, MMDCEs and authorities at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being campus on the second day of the tour of the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency Sugandh Rajaram.



H. E Rajaram visited the Kintampo Water Falls and Fuller Falls and later made a whistle stop at Jema the Kintampo South District capital before ending at Kingdom Exim Group of Companies in Techiman.



The Indian High Commissioner donated library books to the school and also supported the decision to establish the University.

The government of India will support the school after it’s elevation in order to make Kintampo one of the Health Hub of Africa just like India can boast of being one of the giants in Health delivery in the World he stated.



Speaking in an interview with the Media, Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Adusei Director of the Kintampo College of Health and Well-Being who could not hide his joy about the college’s dream which is about to actualize pleaded with government to expand their I.T. Infrastructure, lecture halls, hostel accommodation in order to make the University the biggest Health Training Institution in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the tour continues today at Nkoranza and will end tomorrow at Atebubu/Amantin and back to Techiman