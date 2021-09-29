Kintampo North MCE gets 100 per cent confirmation

Kwasi Adu Gyan and Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, others in a group photo

Source: GNA

The Assembly Members (AMs) of the Kintampo North Municipality on Tuesday confirmed Mr Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Nominee for the Municipal Chief executive (MCE) position with 100 per cent yes votes cast.

Mr Ameyaw had all 64 votes cast, 45 elected and 19 government appointees in an election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.



Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Regional Minister urged Mr Ameyaw to discharge his duties with diligence by working according to laid-down procedures through mutual understanding and even stronger collaboration with the AMs and other key stakeholders to achieve the ultimate aim of holistic development of the area to improve the livelihood conditions of the people.



Mr Gyan commended the AMs for the unity and non-partisanship exhibited through the confirmation of the MCE and assured the constant commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council to provide the needed support for the MCE to be successful in his endeavours.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Ameyaw pledged to serve without discrimination and create an enabling environment to promote all-inclusive administration to promote the area’s speedy progress.



He stated unity was a tool for national development and therefore expressed commitment to unite the people through an open door administration to allow for grassroots’ level participation in the decision-making process to improve local governance.

Mr Ameyaw said the area was well-endowed with natural resources that offered great opportunities for tourism and agriculture development among other socio-economic activities and promised to work with stakeholders to explore and develop those resources to generate income for the growth of the local economy.



He thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve his people in the MCE capacity and promised to work tirelessly to boost the implementation of the government’s flagship programmes and policies for a more positive impact in the lives of the people.



Mr Ameyaw, aged 47 is a businessman and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Methodist University of Ghana.



Hitherto his appointment, he was the Managing Director of Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw Enterprises and had also been the Financial Extension Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Kintampo.