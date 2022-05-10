0
Kintampo SHS 50th anniversary launched

When the Kintampo Senior High School (SHS), in the Bono East Region launched its 50th Anniversary, the School Authorities mentioned inadequate physical infrastructure and furniture as being an impediment to quality teaching and learning.

The students use the Dining Hall in batches for lack of space, while almost all the teachers reside outside campus due to inadequate Teacher Accommodation.

Kintampo Senior High School, SHS was established and housed in a private house at old Kyeremankomah on 15th October 1971.

Back then, there were thirty-two students, made up of 29 males and three females with three teachers. Years later, it was absorbed into the Public School System.

Currently, it has 2,641 students – 1,556 males and 1,081 females. Also, there are 134 teaching staff and 47 non-teaching staff.

Speaking on the theme for the 50th Anniversary, "KINSS @ 50; Improving Academic Performance; the Role of Stakeholders, the Guest Speaker, Mr. Samuel Boakye, a Lawyer, who is also a Former Student of the School called for all hands on deck to help improve the academic performance of the school.

The Headmaster of Kintampo Senior High School, Mr. Samuel Donyina, said despite the numerous challenges confronting the school, the academic performance of the school has been encouraging.

He appealed to the government, old students and benevolent organizations for support.

The Kintampo SHS Girls Prefect, Ishahaku Zuleha, was worried about the infrastructure deficit.

Other speakers charged the students to be law-abiding and take their academic activities seriously.

