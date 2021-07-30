Kissi Agyebeng approved by Parliament to be Special Prosecutor

Parliament has approved Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

• Kissi Agyebeng is to officially become the next Special Prosecutor

• This is after Parliament approved him, following his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament



• He becomes the second Special Prosecutor, only after Martin Amidu, who resigned in November 2020



Parliament has approved Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.



This was announced by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, after he announced on the floor of the House that the "motion is adopted."



By this, the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor - the second in the history of the country, has been approved.

“Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has been confirmed as a nominee for the position of Special Prosecutor,” he added, reports classfmonline.com



When sworn into office, he will succeed Martin Amidu, the first to occupy the office, but who resigned in November 2020 on claims that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was interfering in his work.



The Appointments Committee of Parliament, after a grueling vetting of the nominee on Thursday, 22 July 2021, unanimously recommended the approval of Kissi Agyebeng for the position.



Kissi Agyebeng has announced that he intends to guard his independence jealously in carrying out his mandate in terms of investigating, preventing, and prosecuting corruption cases, as well as managing seized, frozen, or confiscated properties, the report added.



He also declared that “The day we scrap this office is the day we say goodbye to our fight against corruption.

“Its relevance is borne out by its attributes and its uniqueness”, he argued, adding: “It is unique, as compared to all the other law enforcement agencies in respect of its mandate because no other institution has been carefully designed and thought-out to fight corruption specifically as Act 959 has done and Hon Chair, in respect of this, the office of the special prosecutor is the gold standard under the UN convention against corruption and the AU convention on the prevention and combatting of corruption.”



Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) requires the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor to that position, within six months of the Office of Special Prosecutor becoming vacant.



