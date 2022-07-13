Kissi Agyebeng fumes over court ruling on Sir John’s asset 

Kissi Agyabeng, Special Prosecutor

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has expressed worry over the High Court decision to dismiss the application to freeze the assets of the late former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

According to the OSP, the move will make it difficult with the fight against corruption in the country if the decision is allowed to stand.



“On 30th May 2022 the Special Prosecutor directed the freezing of the estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (deceased), the Former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.



“On 9th June 2022, the Special Prosecutor applied to the High Court for a confirmation of the freezing order. On 12th July 2022 the High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Efia Serwah Browe inexplicably dismissed the application,” the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng disclosed in a statement dated July 12, 2022.



He continued: “If this decision is left to stand, the Republic will lose the fight against corruption in unimaginable ways. The investigations into the estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John will still proceed.”



Attached is the full statement