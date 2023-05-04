5
Menu
News

Kissi Agyebeng invites Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for investigations into ‘galamsey’ report

Prof Frimpong Boateng New Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng is former environment minister

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to assist with investigations following allegations raised in a report submitted to the presidency.

Prof. Frimpong had made suggestions that some elements in the New Patriotic Party and government had made attempts to frustrate his work and sabotage him during his work as chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

In a statement dated, May 4, 2023, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that he has duly received the invitation and has indicated his willingness to cooperate.

He noted that he was described as ‘a person necessary for the investigation’.

The investigations will help bring clarity to issues of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” he said.

Read the full statement below:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: