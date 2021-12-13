Knii Lante performs at 'Just a Voice' concert

Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Reggae and Afro-Beats/Pop singer Knii Lante on Friday, December 10, delivered a classic performance as his Just a Voice concert at the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

On the night, he left no stone unturned as he entertained attendees with great songs back to back and kept them on their dancing feet throughout the entire time he was on stage.



'Just a Voice' concert as themed was just it, literally. Knii Lante was preceded by hardcore rapper, Chymny Crane who used words crooned in a rhythmic pattern to showcase his worth. Followed by the only lady on the bill, Elis Koina, she received a great round of applause as she lived up to expectations with her performance. Then came the kid on the block, Vanilla, he showcased his vocal prowess when he performed his rendition of popular highlife songs.



Just before Knii Lante took the stage, “Lonely” hitmaker Jah Lead together with the band took the concert to another level with their top-notch performance.



Appearing in an all-white customized attire with matching boots, Knii Lante took turns performing his hit songs including, ‘Boots Off’, ‘Baby Take Good Care’, ‘God and the devil’, ‘This Thing’ and many more of his well-known songs.

Knii Lante spiced it all up by featuring a super energetic and talented dance group, Jamestown Boys. The dancers interpreted lyrics with their very communicative dance moves.



Just a Voice concert started at the announced start time; 8 pm and came to a climax a few minutes past 11 pm.



Attendees clearly enjoyed every bit of it and they gave Knii Lante a standing ovation after his performance.



Knii Lante however announced the Just a Voice concert being an annual event to celebrate and enjoy classic performances.