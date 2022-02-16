Knii Lante unleashes 'Something Bad'

Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning musician Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, popularly known as Knii Lante has released the much-anticipated music video for ‘Something Bad’.

After going risqué on the ‘Where the money dey’ riddim, Knii Lante has added more spice in a very interesting storytelling music video shot in the suburbs of Accra.



In this music video, Knii Lante together with the director, McCoy, took ‘Something Bad’ a bit wild with very simple yet compelling visuals to translate the song better. In a very happy setting, characters portrayed something bad in various ways.



The audio released has year has been doing good on the charts and also recovering massive rotations on both local and international airwaves.

Knii Lante recently earned a nomination at the upcoming 3Music Awards in the Reggae and Dancehall musician of the year.



