Know the extent of your activism – Judge tells Barker-Vormawor

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Justice Daniel Mensah, who presided over #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor’s bail application has advised him to learn to draw the line in his role as an activist.

Justice Mensah, who indicated his support for activism, also cautioned the convener against resorting to the use of coups despite how he may feel about a particular government.

The judge gave the advice during the hearing of the convener’s bail application at the High Court in Tema on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

While delivering his ruling on the convener’s bail application, Justice Daniel Mensah said: “No matter how we feel about a regime, a coup isn’t an option. I’ll encourage activism but know the extent.”

The court has granted the convener a GHS2-million bail with two sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to a landed property.

The court also said Mr Barker-Vormawor’s passport should remain in the custody of the State and he must report himself once a week to the police command.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony by the police.

He made his first appearance in court on Monday, February 14 where he was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.

The police indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.

He had suggested in a Facebook post that if the e-levy was passed: "I'll do the coup myself. Useless army!"

