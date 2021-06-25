Knowing the six aspects that make up a person’s general wellness

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Detox and Wellness Centre, May Meskawi Kalmoni, has talked about the six important aspects that make up a person’s general wellness.

In an interview with eTV Ghana’s Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show, she noted that to figure out if we are truly well holistically, people need to ask themselves the following questions; “Do we eat well, do we drink well, sleep well, move well, think well and feel well?”



These, she said, are basically self-examination questions and the first step to determining the state of one’s health. She observed that unfortunately, the lifestyle of a lot of people keeps them from getting in perfect shape, thus the importance of asking oneself these questions to determine whether our health is being affected in any way.

“Being aware of these things can help us adjust. These days, we cannot sleep for eight hours but we need to try and sleep for at least six to seven hours so in case today, you did not sleep for six to seven hours, make sure you compensate for it and that is easier when you are mindful about how these six aspects can affect your general wellness and your life”, she said.



May noted that when people are more aware of these six aspects of wellness, it keeps them prompt about whether they are staying hydrated, sleeping well, and keeping their general health in check.