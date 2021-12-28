Kobby Mensah backs decision to punish persons involved in botched UG SRC swearing-in

Kobby Mensah, Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Kobby Mensah has called on authorities of the Institution to punish all persons involved in the illegal swearing-in of one Nana B as the President of the school’s Students Representative Council.

Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko who was acting as the interim President of the University of Ghana’s SRC via Zoom swore in a candidate who did not win the school’s SRC election.



This swearing-in has, however, been declared null and void by the school’s Academic Board with the General Secretary and Treasurer asked to act as President and Vice respectively.



Reacting to the development, Kobby Mensah who is a Political Marketing expert has asked leaders of the school to punish all students involved in the illegality to serve as a deterrent to others.



He believes that if those involved are punished, it will prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Making a case in a tweet, the Political Marketing expert indicated that “Those attempted usurping the powers of the institution must be sanctioned. We trivialise electoral fraud by way of not punishing the perpetrators”.



Adding that “People will continue to defraud the political system with no regard to perceived consequences if we fail to punish”.



Meanwhile, the school’s Academic Board has hinted that it will punish all students involved in the illegality.



