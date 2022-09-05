Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe appointed as the Corporate Affiars Director of GI-KACE

Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe

Source: Nana Serwaa, Contributor

Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe has been appointed as the Director of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE).

She becomes the first female to occupy a director’s position since its establishment.



Kobi Hemaa has over 14 years of experience in marketing, events, and communication. Kobi Hemaa is significant in media and international relations, tourism, journalism, diplomacy, and philanthropy.



She grooms and nurtures leaders in the public and private sectors on brand visibility, communications, and media relations.



She leads major enterprise-level projects on negotiations, Investor relations, Market Entry Strategies, Multicultural Relations, Brand sustainability, Protocol and Public Diplomacy in Ghana, Nigeria and Netherlands.



She is the first Ghanaian member of the World Communication Forum. She is a member of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK (CIPR), and Women in Cybersecurity, West Africa Affiliate.



She began her career as a journalist and remained active in journalism until 2018 when she joined the corporate world as Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post. As a media practitioner, she hosted programs on TV Africa, Light TV, Adom TV, Homebase TV and GTV. She has, within the years, directed Tv programs, mentored and trained many young talents in the media landscape.

In 2016, she was rated as part of the country's top five female morning show hosts. In December 2019, she was adjudged the TV Personality of the year at the Ghana Leadership Awards for her exemplary leadership in the media industry and her consistent promotion of Made in Ghana for over a decade, which has had a significant and positive impact on advancing Ghana.



Commenting on her current position, Afia Kobi Hemaa said: "I am delighted to be part of this family; being the first female Director for GI-KACE makes it an honour and privilege. I will therefore do my best to bring onboard all my skillsets to make the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Department outstanding. Together with the Corporate Affairs and Media team, we shall project the Centre's brand."



About GI-KACE



The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT is an Advanced Information Technology Institute and the ICT Capacity Development Agency of the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.



The Centre provides globally competitive Research and Innovation, Consultancy and Advisory Services, Human and Institutional Capacity Building through hands-on, quality-oriented and demand-driven products and services for accelerated national development to serve the 21st century.